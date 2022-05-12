Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 92.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 841,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 404,924 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

NYSE:VFC opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.