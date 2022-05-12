Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 433 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

