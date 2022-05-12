Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after acquiring an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $128.31 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.