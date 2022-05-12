DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Up 10.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $65.89. Approximately 140,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,942,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.34.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,968,651. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,693,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,559,000 after acquiring an additional 303,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.