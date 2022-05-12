DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $63.66, with a volume of 109681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Specifically, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,322 shares of company stock worth $44,968,651 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.