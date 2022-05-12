Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.62

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 8557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $822.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $49,722.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

