Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.62

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 8557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $822.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $49,722.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
