Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.03

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 33.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

