Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.04.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $325.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $324.51 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

