Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 310 ($3.82) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.07).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($3.86) on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.40 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.84). The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 383.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

