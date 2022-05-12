Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Issues Earnings Results

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,065. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a market cap of $963.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

