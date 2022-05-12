DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.