disBalancer (DDOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,223.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $126,223.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,326 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

