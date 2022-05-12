Digitex City Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

