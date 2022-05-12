DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DBRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 6,566,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,563,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 991,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

