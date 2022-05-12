DigitalBits Price Down 54% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $106.35 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 54% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00190004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00302922 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

