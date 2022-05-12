Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Reduced by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,424 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.04% of Digital Realty Trust worth $520,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

