Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 million.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.08 million, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

