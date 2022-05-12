DIGG Price Hits $13,289.93 on Top Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DIGG has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $71,185.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $13,289.93 or 0.44671659 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00547478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,795.61 or 1.97630633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.03 or 0.07179862 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

