Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 123,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

