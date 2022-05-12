Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

DXT traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$5.93. 58,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,233. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$386.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.13.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$187.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

