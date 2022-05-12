Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.57

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.42.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)
