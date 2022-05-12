Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($77.89) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 95.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.25 ($65.53).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €37.82 ($39.81) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.49.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

