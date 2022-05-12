Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €30.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JEN. HSBC set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Jenoptik stock traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.18 ($25.45). 431,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.59. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($22.76) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($39.79).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

