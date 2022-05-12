Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut GoodRx from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,133. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

