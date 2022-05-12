Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $7.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 91,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,348,455. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

