Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.57).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,213 ($39.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,795.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,373.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

