Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.57).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,213 ($39.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,795.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,373.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.32), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($2,952,174.82).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.