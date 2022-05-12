Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 784

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.00) to GBX 784 ($9.67) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RDWWF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 910 ($11.22) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.97) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $791.33.

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

