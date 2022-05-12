Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $13.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Denny’s stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $605.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

