Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvidXchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 17.73.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 6.22 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.27.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.