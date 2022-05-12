Desjardins Downgrades 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FPLSF. National Bank Financial lowered 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
5N Plus stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.27.
5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
