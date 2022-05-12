Desjardins Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $1.1687 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

