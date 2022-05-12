Dero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00020748 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $76.57 million and $1.42 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 47% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,533.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,012.64 or 0.06814762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00222269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00684981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00484358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00064320 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,495,162 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

