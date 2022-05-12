DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $69.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

