Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will report $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $16.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.68 billion to $18.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,736. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Delek US by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after buying an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,051,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

