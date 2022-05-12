Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.95

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 36615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 951,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,249,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 132,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

