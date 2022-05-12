DDKoin (DDK) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $137,730.69 and $3,689.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002910 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004771 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003544 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.