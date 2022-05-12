DCC’s (DCC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($89.38) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,205.29 ($88.83).

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,034 ($74.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,875.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,986.46. The company has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($62.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,520 ($80.38).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

