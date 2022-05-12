DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

DBVT opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

