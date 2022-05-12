DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,100,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,782. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,126 shares of company stock worth $30,102,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

