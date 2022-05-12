DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
EVGO traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,328. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
