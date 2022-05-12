DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCS. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 15,769,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,761. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

