DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $10.08 on Thursday, hitting $322.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.65. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.08.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

