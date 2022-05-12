DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.83. The stock had a trading volume of 294,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,169. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

