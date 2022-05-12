DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $223,722.77 and $315.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004986 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

