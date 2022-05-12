DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (GEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $679,627.47 and $920.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,291.89 or 0.99901239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00034276 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

