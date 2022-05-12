Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.90. 38,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.40. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $234.79 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

