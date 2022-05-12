Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the April 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

DKILY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 296,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,137. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.