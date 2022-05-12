Daido Life Insurance Co. Acquires 113,127 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Daido Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $41,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,568 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

