CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Update

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,019,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CYTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 136,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Get CytRx alerts:

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.