CyberMiles Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $393,426.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.15 million and $393,426.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,659.31 or 0.99721542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00224242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034883 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

